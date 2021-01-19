Clay County, Fla. teen reported missing

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A teen was reported missing by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) since Monday, Jan. 18, 2021.

Officials say 13-year-old Aleysha Hicks was last seen in the area of the 600 block of Kingsley avenue in Orange Park. She was last seen wearing a jean jacket, black shirt, short shorts, and gray house slippers.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Aleysha, you are asked to contact FDLE or the Orange Park Police Department at 904-264-5555 or 911.