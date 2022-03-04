GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — The George County Sheriff’s Office is hosting their annual classic car show. The car show is held each year to raise funds for the GCSO’s annual toy drive. The car show will feature six categories including cars from the 50’s and 60’s eras.

The event will also have:

Split-the plot drawing

Kid’s events and activities

Pulled pork plates and Krispy Kreme donuts

The GCSO will also offer child ID kits, “including an inkless fingerprint kit, DNA collection swab and wallet card,” according to a Facebook post from the GCSO.

These ID kits help local law enforcement to help find missing children. The event will also include a blood drive for those who want to donate.

The car show will be held March 19 starting at 7 a.m. at the George County Fairgrounds at 9162 Old 63 South.