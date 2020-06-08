Clarke County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing woman

CLARKE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Clarke County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman who has been missing for more than a week.

CCSO is actively searching for Keri Amber Paul, who was last seen in the Grove Hill/Allen area on May 28. She could possibly be in the company of a Dewayne Sprinkle. There is a reward being offered for any information leading to her current whereabouts. If you have any information, call the Clarke County Sheriff’s Office at (251) 275-8156.

