Clarke County Schools remain closed Monday following Zeta impact

CLARKE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — An official with the Clarke County School District contacted News 5 Sunday morning. Clarke County Schools will remain closed Monday. The majority of schools still do not have electricity. They will continue to reassess the situation daily.
