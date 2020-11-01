Clarke County Schools remain closed Monday following Zeta impact

BILOXI, Miss. (WKRG) -- The following is an unedited news release from the Biloxi Police Department:

The Mississippi National Guard is handing out various supplies in the parking lot of the Biloxi Civic Center, located at 580 Howard Avenue, between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. To help facilitate the flow of traffic, the following plan will be implemented. East bound traffic from Nixon Street will be blocked off. Citizens are asked to travel west on Howard to Bellemen Street and then turn north. At the rear of the Civic Center is the parking lot which will contain the distribution center. Once supplies are received traffic will be proceed to Lee Street where they will be directed North. We appreciate everyones assistance with the flow of traffic and patience during the process.