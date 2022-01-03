Clarke County Schools have no mandatory mask policy returning

Clarke County students getting 'off campus learning day'

CLARKE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Clarke County School System has announced they will not be enforcing a mandatory mask policy when students return to school in January.

Superintendent Larry Bagley said in a memo that he “strongly recommends” students and staff to wear masks in all facilities, at all times. He asks that everyone in the Clarke County School District maintain proper hand hygiene and physically distance themselves from others.

Bagley asked that if your child is showing symptoms of COVID-19, please keep them home until they receive a negative COVID-19 test. Their absence will be excused.

