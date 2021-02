CLARKE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Forget about a snow day. Clarke County schools are still going to have classes virtually due to the cold weather threat. Here’s an email from a school district official.

“Due to impending winter weather, Clarke County Schools will be virtual tomorrow, Tuesday, February 16th. Wednesday will be an off-campus/virtual learning day as previously planned. Employees should report to work as scheduled on Wednesday.”