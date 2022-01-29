CLARKE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Customers with TDS Telcom could have phone issues Saturday. A post from the Clarke County 911 Center:

TDS has an outage with phone service in the area. You will not be able to make a call from a TDS landline and possibly from cell phones with 275 numbers. This includes not being able to dial 911 from your landline. TDS is aware of the issue and advised they have isolated the problem and working on a solution.

Cell phones from ATT, Verizon, etc are able to call 911.

This is not an issue with 911. This is an outage with the telephone carrier (TDS).