(WKRG) — Several schools along the Gulf Coast including South Alabama, Northwest Florida and Mississippi are closing Friday, March 18 due to severe weather. WKRG News 5 has put together a list of schools closing for severe weather.

Alabama

Clarke Co.

Clarke County schools decided to close after portions of the county were upgraded to an enhanced threat, meaning it stands at a three out of five for severe storms, according to a Facebook post from Clarke County schools.

Clarke Prepatory school will also close Friday doe severe weather.

Tornadoes, high winds and hail are all possible on Friday, according to the post.

Thomasville

Thomasville schools also announced that they will be closing Friday.

Washington Co.

Washington Co. schools are also closing Friday due to a severe weather threat.

Baldwin Co.

Currently, Baldwin County schools will remain open. All field trips scheduled for Friday are canceled. After-school childcare will be available. The decision to hold after-school athletics will be made by school principals.

Monroe Co.

Monroe Co. schools will not be in person on Friday. The school system will hold a virtual day.

Monroe Academy will be closed Firday.

Escambia Co., Ala.

Escambia County, Ala. schools will be closed Firday.

Saraland City schools

Saraland City schools will also be closed Friday due to severe weather, according to their Facebook page.

Conecuh Co. public schools

Conecuh County public schools will also close Friday.

Satsuma City Schools

Satsuma City schools will close Friday for severe weather.

Chickasaw City Schools

Chickasaw City schools will close Friday.

Mobile Co.

Mobile County schools are already out Friday for a teacher workday.

Catholic schools in the Archdiocese of Mobile will be open Friday.

Coastal Alabama Community College

Coastal Alabama Community College is closing all of its campuses including those in Baldwin, Escambia County, Ala. Clarke County and Monroe County. Night classes for the Aviation program will continue.

Northwest Florida

Pensacola

Pensacola Christian Academy will close Friday. The school office will remain open. Field day for 4th and 5th grade students will be rescheduled for next week. Friday’s baseball game and track practice will be canceled. The school’s track meet will be held Saturday, March 19. Regular school schedules will start back Monday, March 21.

Okaloosa Co.

Okaloosa County schools will be closed, according to a Facebook post from the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. Parents will receive an official school call this afternoon.

WKRG News 5 will continue to update this story as we learn more about local school closures and schedule changes.

Mississippi

George Co.

George County schools will close Friday, according to a Facebook post from the George County School District.

Greene Co.

Greene County schools will close Friday, according to a Facebook post from the Greene County School District. They will reopen Monday, March 21.