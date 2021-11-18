City of Lucedale to host Magic on Main Street

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — Come see the Magic on Main Street in downtown Lucedale on Nov. 27. The seasonal event will feature:
- Local Christmas performances
- Santa’s grand entrance
- Lighting of the Tree
- Gingerbread house decorating
- Santa’s Workshop
- Local Dining and shopping
- Around 20 craft vendors
- Food trucks
The event will be held from 5-8 p.m.
If you would like to showcase your handmade products, you can participate as a vendor in this year’s fill event. To fill out a vendor application form, click here.