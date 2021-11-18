City of Lucedale to host Magic on Main Street

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — Come see the Magic on Main Street in downtown Lucedale on Nov. 27. The seasonal event will feature:

Local Christmas performances

Santa’s grand entrance

Lighting of the Tree

Gingerbread house decorating

Santa’s Workshop

Local Dining and shopping

Around 20 craft vendors

Food trucks

The event will be held from 5-8 p.m.

If you would like to showcase your handmade products, you can participate as a vendor in this year’s fill event. To fill out a vendor application form, click here.