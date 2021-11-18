City of Lucedale to host Magic on Main Street

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — Come see the Magic on Main Street in downtown Lucedale on Nov. 27. The seasonal event will feature:

  • Local Christmas performances
  • Santa’s grand entrance
  • Lighting of the Tree
  • Gingerbread house decorating
  • Santa’s Workshop
  • Local Dining and shopping
  • Around 20 craft vendors
  • Food trucks

The event will be held from 5-8 p.m. 

If you would like to showcase your handmade products, you can participate as a vendor in this year’s fill event. To fill out a vendor application form, click here.

