City of Jackson considering 1% sales tax increase for hospital renovations, new ER

State / Regional

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Ala. (WKRG) — The city of Jackson is considering increasing its sales tax by 1% to help fund a new emergency room and renovations at Jackson Medical Center.

Public meetings to discuss the sales tax increase will be held at City Hall (350 Commerce St.) at 5 p.m. on Dec. 14 and Dec. 28. Mayor Paul R. South and council members encourage the public to attend.

Jackson Medical Center is owned by Gilliard Health Services (GHS), headquartered in Montgomery, Ala. The hospital has 35 general acute care hospital beds and employs 134 people. The medical center was purchased by GHS in June of 1981.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories