City of Jackson considering 1% sales tax increase for hospital renovations, new ER

JACKSON, Ala. (WKRG) — The city of Jackson is considering increasing its sales tax by 1% to help fund a new emergency room and renovations at Jackson Medical Center.

Public meetings to discuss the sales tax increase will be held at City Hall (350 Commerce St.) at 5 p.m. on Dec. 14 and Dec. 28. Mayor Paul R. South and council members encourage the public to attend.

Jackson Medical Center is owned by Gilliard Health Services (GHS), headquartered in Montgomery, Ala. The hospital has 35 general acute care hospital beds and employs 134 people. The medical center was purchased by GHS in June of 1981.