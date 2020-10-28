City of Jackson, Ala., declares State of Emergency

JACKSON, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Jackson has declared a State of Emergency ahead of Hurricane Zeta’s landfall.

Gov. Kay Ivey has already declared a State of Emergency for the state of Alabama.

Under the declaration, the mayor, police chief, and certain city departments are authorized to expand funds for additional personnel.

