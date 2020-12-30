Biloxi cancels 2021 Mardi Gras parades

BILOXI, Miss. (WKRG) — Biloxi Mayor Andrew “FoFo” Gilich said Wednesday the 2021 Mardi Gras parades in Biloxi will not roll.

“With much consideration given to the status of the coronavirus today in our community, it should be no surprise that we announce the cancellation of the parades scheduled to be held in February 2021,” Gilich said.

The Neptune and Gulf Coast Carnival parades traditionally draw a total of 150,000 people to Biloxi each year.

Here are the Mayor’s remarks given during today’s press conference.

Let me welcome everyone to City Hall today. Gulf Coast Carnival Association and the Krewe of Neptune represent decades of tradition in the celebration of Mardi Gras in Biloxi and on the Gulf Coast.

The parades that these organizations hold each year require a tremendous amount planning, expense and energy. These parades have always attracted many thousands of people and that is why we are here today.

Like in a tsunami, we have experienced wave after wave of the impact of COVID-19 on our families and friends.

The life safety of our citizens and visitors is at the top of list.

For months, we have been looking at the number of new cases, deaths and hospitalizations. There is no downward trend that would allow these parades to roll safely in just about seven weeks from now.

There is light at the end of this tunnel with COVID-19 vaccinations taking place as we speak. But we have not seen the peak of this virus yet.

It’s still critical to protect everyone – wash your hands, wear a mask and keep your distance from others.

I will end by saying, since 1908, over the last 112 years, carnival has been interrupted during times of war and the 1918 Spanish Flu pandemic.

Be assured that “this too shall pass” and we will say again “laissez les bons temps rouler.

