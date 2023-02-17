WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Several child pornography allegations against Steven Dwayne Ravia were brought to justice by Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation agents assisted by officers from the Oklahoma City Police Department Southwest Division and Homeland Security Investigations.

Photo courtesy of Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation

In November of 2019, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office was called upon to investigate a claim that an adult solicited sexual images from a minor. The alleged suspect was discovered to live in Oklahoma City after numerous search warrants and subpoenas were served.

In April 2021, after receiving a request from the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation Internet Crime Against Children Unit opened an investigation. Yesterday, a search warrant in Oklahoma City’s 6700 block of South May Avenue was served based on an investigation by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

Ravia was arrested without incident and booked into the Oklahoma County Jail. Ravia currently faces charges of Facilitating Sexual Conduct with a Minor, Exhibit Obscene Material or Child Pornography to a Minor Child and Violation of the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act.