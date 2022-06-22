LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Police say they need the public’s help identifying a man accused of taking a wallet found by a child and given to him at the Grand Theatre.

Police say it happened over the weekend inside the game room at the Grand. A male victim was playing games with his child and unknowingly dropped his wallet, police said.

Another child playing in the game room found the wallet and brought it to the suspect who scanned the room, placed the wallet in his pocket and left without turning it in notifying anyone of his discovery, police said.

Anyone with information on the suspect or who can offer any assistance is urged to contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 337-232-TIPS or by submitting your tip by using the P3 Tips mobile app.

All callers will remain anonymous, police said.