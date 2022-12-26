CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) – Baton Rouge emergency services rendered aid to a child who was rescued from a pond on Christmas Eve.

The Central Fire Department says multiple agencies were out in Central searching for a young child after they were reported missing. The fire department says the child was located unconscious in the water. Firefighters went into the river and extricated the patient. Crews began all life-saving efforts while getting the patient out to emergency services for further treatment.

The Baton Rouge Police Department, the Baton Rouge Fire Department, the Zachary Fire Department, the Zachary Police Department and the Department of Corrections were all at the scene.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner confirmed the child’s death.

This is a developing story.