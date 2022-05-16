NEW ORLEANS, La. (BRPROUD) – The New Orleans Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a woman and child who are accused of trying to take meat from a grocery store without paying for it.

The alleged shoplifting incident took place on Monday, May 2, at the Oak Park Save A Lot grocery store located at 4726 Paris Ave.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, “detectives determined that at about 7:25 p.m., an adult female subject accompanied by a young female child was seen on video surveillance exiting a grocery store with approximately $300 worth of meat products without paying for the items.”

As you can see in the video, the woman makes it out of the store without being stopped by anyone.

On the other hand, the child is stopped by the store manager.

NOPD says, “The store manager stopped the child and was able to retrieve the items held by the child.”

The New Orleans Police Department describes the vehicle that the duo left the grocery store in as a black Mercedes-Benz E-Class SUV.

A theft charge is awaiting the adult seen in the video.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of the woman in the video, please call NOPD Third District detectives at 504-658-6030 or call Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans anonymously at 504-822-1111.