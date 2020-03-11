Chick-fil-A will start selling bottles of its signature sauce

State / Regional

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN Newsource) — Fans of Chick-fil-A will be happy to know its signature sauce may soon be easier to come by.

In April, bottles of Chick-fil-A sauce and Polynesian sauce will for sale in some Florida stores.

You will find it at Publix, Target, Walmart, and Winn-Dixie stores.

A 16-ounce bottle costs $3.49.

All proceeds will go to Chick-fil-A scholarship fund for employees.

For now, the pilot program is limited to Florida, but Chick-fil-A says it may one day roll the bottled sauces out nationally.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories