Caught on Camera: Sharks swimming close to shore near New Smyrna Beach

(CBS Newspath) — An American surfer, Jeremy Johnston, witnessed a group of sharks swimming in the shallow water near Florida’s city of New Smyrna Beach for two consecutive days.

“I stood on the shoreline for 20 minutes scared to paddle out solo, then only surfed for 10 minutes,” Johnson wrote next to the drone video that he took on February 18 and posted online.

Johnston told Reuters that “both days were scary but awesome”.

