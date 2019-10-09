CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Pascagoula Police save person trying to jump off bridge

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WKRG) — The Pascagoula Police Department posted bodycam footage of an officer saving a woman attempting to jump off a bridge.

The police department says dispatchers received a call Wednesday morning of a woman who was attempting to jump off the high rise bridge in the area. When officers arrived, they immediately tried to build a rapport with the woman.

But after a few minutes of negotiating, one of the officers, Officer Meadows, jumped into action. He leaped forward and grabbed her, pulling her safely to the ground.

https://www.facebook.com/pascagoulapd/videos/963247024051673/?sfns=mo

The woman was taken to Singing River Hospital.

Great job Officer Meadows, Officer Ladnier, and Officer Wimberley!