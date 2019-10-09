CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Pascagoula Police save person trying to jump off bridge

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WKRG) — The Pascagoula Police Department posted bodycam footage of an officer saving a woman attempting to jump off a bridge.

The police department says dispatchers received a call Wednesday morning of a woman who was attempting to jump off the high rise bridge in the area. When officers arrived, they immediately tried to build a rapport with the woman.

But after a few minutes of negotiating, one of the officers, Officer Meadows, jumped into action. He leaped forward and grabbed her, pulling her safely to the ground.

The woman was taken to Singing River Hospital.

Great job Officer Meadows, Officer Ladnier, and Officer Wimberley!

