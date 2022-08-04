JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A national shortage in carbon dioxide could lead to a national beer shortage.

The gas is a vital ingredient in the majority of all beer brewed here in the United States.

The shortage was spurred after one of the country’s largest carbon dioxide production hubs in Jackson, Mississippi, became contaminated.

Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, locally-owned breweries were among the many sectors of businesses to face supply chain disruptions. With this latest carbon dioxide shortage, some breweries have already been affected.

“I’ve been talking with members this week that have either had to decrease production schedules, or in some instances, cease production until they get an order of CO2,” said Chuck Skypeck, the technical brewing director for Brewers Association.

The gas provides the carbonation in beer and also helps move the beer throughout the pipes and beer taps.

While breweries across the country have been feeling the pinch of this shortage, nothing has changed yet for one small brewery in Mississippi.

“Frankly, I haven’t really run into any other brewers and such that I’m aware of who ever really got into much trouble,” said Larry Voss, the owner of Bicentennial Beer Company.

Sadly, this is not the case for many small breweries, and the shortage has taken a toll on owners.

“Our members are tired. It’s been one challenge after the other for the last two and a half years,” said Skypeck.

WJTV 12 News reached out to the Jackson carbon dioxide plant, and we have not heard back as of Thursday evening.