OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, February 1, 2022, the Louisiana State Police were dispatched to a two vehicle crash on LA 34 milepost 83. During the investigation, troopers discovered that vehicle 1 was in the middle turn lane and changed lanes to the right and hit vehicle 2.

Troopers made contact with one of the drivers, 26-year-old Charles L. Bohanna, who had bloodshot eyes with incoherent speech. According to troopers, Bohanna performed poorly on his standardized field sobriety test.

After Bohanna was advised of his Miranda Rights, troopers searched Bohanna. He possessed marijuana in his right pants pocket. Troopers then searched Bohanna’s vehicle and discovered marijuana in the driver seat as well as loose rounds of ammunition.

Troopers also found a pint bottle of promethazine in the front passenger sear and a loaded highpoint .45 caliber pistol in the trunk of the vehicle. Bohanna was arrested and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center.

He was charged for the following offenses: