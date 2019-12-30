California kidnapping suspect arrested following police chase in Alabama

BROOKSIDE, Ala. (AP) – Police in Alabama say a California man held a woman at knifepoint in a van equipped with a cage in the back and chains on the door. Brookside Police Chief Mike Jones said officers responded to a call of a kidnapping in progress on Sunday. Jones said the suspect, Sean E. Sanders, rammed two cars, tried to run over an officer and held a knife to the bleeding victim on the floor of the van while demanding officers kill him. He was eventually arrested by tactical unit. The woman was taken to the hospital in stable condition. Sanders faces kidnapping and assault charges, among other counts.
LATEST STORIES: