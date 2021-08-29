Cajun Navy prepares for Hurricane Ida

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – The United Cajun Navy has been activated and will deploy when it is safe as Hurricane Ida makes landfall.

The United Cajun Navy has been spent the last three days at their warehouse in Baton Rouge organizing equipment and supplies. The Cajun Navy has high water vehicles, watercrafts. and a fixed wing and rotary aircraft coming in from surrounding states.

Hurricane Ida rapidly grew in strength early Sunday, becoming a dangerous Category 4 hurricane just hours before making landfall near Port Fourchon.

