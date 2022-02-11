GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — Deputies with the George County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a string of thefts that are affecting Internet and phone services within the county.

Investigators believe that someone is stealing cables from utility poles to sell off the copper wiring inside them. With the rise of cable thefts, many life-saving phone calls are being delayed when phone services and internet are cut out, according to a Facebook post from the GCSO.

Sheriff Havard with the GCSO is looking for any information about the recent cable thefts. If you have any information, call the GCSO at 601-947-4811. Residents can also report a tip to the Miss. Coast Crime Stoppers by calling 877-787-5898 or by clicking the link here.

Information given to crime stoppers may lead to a cash reward, according to the post.