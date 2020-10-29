Burmese python found underneath hood of car

FLORIDA – (WKRG) A slithery surprise underneath the hood of a blue Mustang! Thursday afternoon, The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission posted a photo of a Burmese python found under the car hood on its Facebook page. According to the post, wildlife officers safely captured and removed the invasive snake, estimated to be 10-feet long.

You’re encouraged to report invasive species to the Hotline at 888-Ive-Got1.

