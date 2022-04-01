(WKRG) — Easter is just around the corner and some cities in the Gulf Coast area are celebrating early. WKRG News 5 has put together a list of family-friendly Easter events along the Gulf Coast.

Alabama

Mobile

The City of Mobile Animal Services is hosting the Spring Extravaganza and Egg Hunt Saturday, April 2 from 10 to noon at the Ben May Main Library at 701 Government St. The event will feature egg hunts, games and an outdoor spring party. Several adoptable pets will also be at the event for those looking for a furry friend.

The City of Mobile will host the Spring Fling Easter Celebration on April 16 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Trinity Gardens park. The event will kick off with an Easter egg hunt at 11 a.m. followed by a full day of activities. The event is for children ages eight and under. Residents are encouraged to bring their own baskets for the egg hunt. The event will also include:

Easter Bunny Photos

Face Painting

Petting Zoo

Inflatable Bounce Houses

Music

Food Trucks

Vendors

Gulf Shores

The City of Gulf Shores is having their Breakfast with the Bunny event on April 9 at 8 a.m. at the Erie Meyer Civic Center at 1930 W 2nd St. Children will be served pancakes with sausage, eggs and bacon. After the meal, the Easter Bunny will make a special appearance for visits and photos. The event is $5 per person. The event is free for children ages three and under.

Daphne

The City of Daphne will hold its annual Easter Egg Hunt Saturday, April 9 at Al Trione Sports Complex from 9 a.m. to noon. The event will also have music, a live DJ and inflatables. Egg hunts will be by age division. Residents are asked to bring their own baskets.

Spanish Fort

The City of Spanish Fort and Wallace Gilberry are hosting an Easter Egg Hunt at Integrity Park Saturday, April 16 at 3 p.m. Admission is free and children will have the chance to hunt for over 3,000 Easter eggs and prizes. The Easter Bunny will also make a special appearance. Free food and drinks will be available at the event. Integrity Park is at 3523 Jimmy Faulkner Drive.

Fairhope

The City of Fairhope is having a visit from the Easter Bunny on April 9 at the Fairhope Welcome Center from 10 a.m. to noon. Parents are encouraged to bring their cameras to take Easter bunny pictures.

Florida

Pensacola

The City of Pensacola is having its annual Easter Egg Hunt Saturday, April 9 at Community Maritime Park from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event will include music, carnival games, bounce houses and a visit from the Easter Bunny. Arlene’s BBQ will cater for the event. Pets and glass containers will not be allowed.

Destin

The City of Destin is hosting its annual Easter Egg Hunt Saturday, April 16 at Morgan Sports Center starting at 9 am.m. The egg hunt is for children ages 12 and up. A special egg hunting zone will be held for crawlers and toddlers. If you need special accommodation, contact the recreation manager 48 hours in advance.