Brush fire blazes near Pascagoula

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WKRG) -- An officer for the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles has tested positive for COVID-19 and is self-quarantining at his home.

The Bureau wrote in a press release, "Despite the state and nationwide health threat, Alabama probation and parole officers continue to work every day to keep Alabamians safe by supervising the activities of more than 20,000 people who have been convicted of crimes and are out in the communities serving parole or probation time."