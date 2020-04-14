Brush fire blazes near Pascagoula

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — The Mississippi Forestry Commission says a brush fire burned near Pascagoula Monday afternoon.
Smoke could be seen billowing into the sky. The fire burned in a marshy area and no structures were threatened.
