Brush fire blazes near Pascagoula

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — The Mississippi Forestry Commission says a brush fire burned near Pascagoula Monday afternoon.

Smoke could be seen billowing into the sky. The fire burned in a marshy area and no structures were threatened.

