BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to the scene of a shooting near the Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity near Southern University Friday morning.

The call came in at approximately 1:50 a.m. and BRPD says there were nine shooting victims.

The injuries sustained by those shooting victims do not appear to be life-threatening.

Images courtesy of Michael Johnson

A large police presence and EMS was seen at the location of the shooting. Emergency responders said that seven shooting victims were transported to a local hospital.

Southern University released this statement about the shooting on Friday morning:

This morning, a shooting occurred near Southern University and A&M College. The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating. While this unfortunate incident happened off campus at a non-University sponsored event, the University strongly condemns any act of violence. We are keeping anyone affected by this incident in our thoughts. Officials, including the Southern University Police Department, are continuing to work to ensure that students, employees, alumni and other visitors to campus are safe during this Homecoming weekend. Details, including any changes to security protocols and Homecoming activities, will be shared as they are updated.

The investigation into this shooting remains open and more information will be provided as it becomes available.