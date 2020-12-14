MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama restaurants get a small shot in the arm. Members of the Alcohol Beverage Control Board voted to once again allow curbside alcohol sales now through January 4th.

As more people are worried about spending time indoors, their businesses have taken a hit. Officials with the ABC Board say some have seen sales drop by more than half. Members voted to once again allow curbside sales of alcohol.

“It makes you feel good at least the ABC Board is helping us create another revenue stream,” said restauranteur Bob Baumhower. He’s been feeling the pinch all year. He says every little bit of assistance helps.

“Just the fact people are thinking of us and understanding of the challenge we’re all dealing with, this can wear on you mentally,” said Baumhower. Restaurants can only sell booze in manufactured sealed containers. The emergency order limits the amount of alcohol you can buy to-go. It’s up to a case of beer, two bottles of wine, and a soda can’s worth of liquor. The order is meant to help businesses that aren’t seeing their usual sales from Christmas parties and catering. Board members noted while restaurants are seeing a drop in sales, liquor stores have seen sales go up as more people want to drink safer at home. To-go alcohol sales won’t be around for long. The order expires on January 4th. The previous order ran from March to September.