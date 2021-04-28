Brewton police searching for two wanted on drug charges

BREWTON, Ala. (WKRG) — The Brewton Police Department is currently searching for Charles Daniel Todd and Michael Anthony Woods II, who both have active warrants for possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute (cocaine) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Charles Daniel Todd

Michael Anthony Woods II

The charges are a result of a search warrant that was executed at a residence on Sowell Road in Brewton on April 16. During the search of the residence, about 26 grams of crack/cocaine and items of drug paraphernalia were found. A third suspect in the same incident, Jermaine Darell Montgomery, was also wanted for the same charges and was arrested on April 27 after he attempted to flee from officers on foot. At the time of his arrest, Montgomery was found to be in possession of crack/cocaine, marijuana, and a digital scale.

If you know of the whereabouts of Woods II or Todd please contact Investigator Sgt. Casey at 251-809-2804.