Brewton Police: One dead, two injured in weekend shooting

BREWTON, Ala. (WKRG) — The Brewton Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting on Aug. 30 that left one person dead and two others injured.
The shooting happened at Douglas Avenue and West Jackson Street. All of the victims were transported to DW McMillan Hospital.
The investigation is still ongoing.
