Brewton Police: One dead, two injured in weekend shooting

State / Regional

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A close-up photo of police lights by night (Credit: Getty Images)

BREWTON, Ala. (WKRG) — The Brewton Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting on Aug. 30 that left one person dead and two others injured.

The shooting happened at Douglas Avenue and West Jackson Street. All of the victims were transported to DW McMillan Hospital.

The investigation is still ongoing.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories