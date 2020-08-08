Brewton Police investigating after vandalism at park

BREWTON, Ala. (WKRG) — Brewton Police are investigating after vandalism was reported at a city park. Someone damaged several signs and trees in the last week at E.O. Wilson Nature Adventure. Images of the damage were posted to social media Saturday afternoon.

Director of Program Management Connie Baggett said they will replace the damage signs but the cost is more than $2,500, not including the labor hours needed to put things back together. Baggett says several camera around the park will help them determine who was coming and going from the park and who may be responsible.

