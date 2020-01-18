Brewton man charged after police find meth in his hotel room

BREWTON, Ala. (WKRG) — A Brewton man is behind bars after police executed a search warrant in his hotel room and found methamphetamine.

Michael Lawrence is charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

Brewton Police Officers executed the narcotics search warrant on the room at the Colonial Manor Hotel in the early morning hours Saturday. During the search warrant, Brewton police officers found a crystalline substance believed to be methamphetamine and digital scales in the room. Because of the weight of the methamphetamine that was found, Lawrence was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

Brewton Police Narcotics Investigators had previously obtained arrest warrants for Lawrence for distribution of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) after making a controlled purchase of meth from him.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the search warrant.

