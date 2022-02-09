NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that involved an officer in Mid-City on Tuesday, February 8.

NOPD reports officers were called to an armed robbery in the 400 block of North Dorgenois Street a little after 8 p.m.

As police canvassed the area, one officer was led to the 2500 block of St. Louis Street. It was then that NOPD says the officer exchanged gunfire with an unknown male suspect.

The suspect was shot in the leg three times and was transported to the hospital shortly after. His condition is considered non-life threatening.

The officer, whose name has not been released as of Wednesday morning, was unharmed in the incident. An NOPD spokesperson said the officer is a three-year veteran of the force.

The officer has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation of the shooting.

Video footage will be released by the NOPD as it becomes available.