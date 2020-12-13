BREAKING: Inmate mistakenly released in Jackson County, MS back in custody

JACKSON COUNTY, MS. (WKRG) – The inmate who was mistakenly released Friday night in Jackson County, Mississippi is back in custody at the Jackson County Adult Detention Center.

According to a news release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, 21-year old Javon Montreal King was arrested without incident early Sunday morning.

King was mistakenly released due to a clerical error Friday night but an investigation is still underway to find out exactly what happened.

King was initially arrested on December 10 on charges of shooting into a dwelling, two counts of possession of stolen firearms, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

