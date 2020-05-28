Bones found at Birmingham landfill

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are now examining bones that were found at a Birmingham landfill Thursday morning.

According to Sgt. Rodarius Mauldin with the Birmingham Police Department, workers at the Eastern Area Landfill found bones and skulls around 11 a.m. Thursday. There is no confirmation on how long the remains were there or who they belonged to.

An investigation is underway to determine if foul play was involved.

