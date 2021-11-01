Bond set for George County man for illegal narcotics, stolen property, firearms

LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) — Bond has been set for a George County man after sheriff deputies arrested him for illegal narcotics, stolen property and firearms.

Kenneth Dewayne Crawley, 44, had bond set by a George County Justice Court Judge for $15,000 for possession of controlled substance, $15,000 for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and $1,000 for a misdemeanor receiving stolen property.

George County deputies responded to a call on Oct. 27 for a welfare concern at 1229 Highway 98. During the investigation, GCSO deputies and agents along with Southeast Mississippi Narcotics Task Force found illegal narcotics, stolen property and three firearms inside the residence.

Crawley currently is being held in the George County Regional Correctional Facility.

This investigation is ongoing. GCSO asks if you have any information regarding this investigation to call them at 601-947-4811.