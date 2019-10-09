UPDATE: No threat to University of Alabama Capstone College of Nursing

State / Regional

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Video courtesy: WVUA

UPDATE: (4:45 p.m.) — WVUA on-campus reports an all-clear has been made and UA Police say there was no threat to the nursing college.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WKRG) — A bomb threat has been reported at the University of Alabama’s Capstone College of Nursing, according to the Official University of Alabama Emergency Management.

UA Saftey posted on Twitter asking people to avoid the area until further notice.

UAPD is on scene with K9 units searching the area.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG News APP for iOSDownload the WKRG News APP for Android

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOSDownload the WKRG Weather APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories