UPDATE: No threat to University of Alabama Capstone College of Nursing

UPDATE: (4:45 p.m.) — WVUA on-campus reports an all-clear has been made and UA Police say there was no threat to the nursing college.
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WKRG) — A bomb threat has been reported at the University of Alabama’s Capstone College of Nursing, according to the Official University of Alabama Emergency Management.
UA Saftey posted on Twitter asking people to avoid the area until further notice.
UAPD is on scene with K9 units searching the area.
