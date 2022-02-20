COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A death investigation is underway after a body was pulled from the water of the Chattahoochee River Sunday afternoon.

According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, the body was pulled from the river near the Bulldog Bait and Tackle Shop around 2:00 p.m. on Feb. 20, 2022, by Columbus Fire and EMS.

Bryan has identified the person as Marcus Jones, age 38, from Phenix City.

