Body of Alabama sailor killed in Pensacola naval base shooting returning home Friday

ENTERPRISE, Ala (WDHN) — The body of Enterprise sailor Joshua Kaleb Watson will be returning home to Enterprise Friday morning.

The Enterprise High School graduate was killed by an active shooter on Pensacola Naval Air Station Dec. 6. Watson is being called a hero for his actions that morning when, after being shot multiple times, he was able to quickly alert responders to the whereabouts of the shooter, thus saving lives.

The body is expected to arrive at the Dothan Regional Airport on Friday morning. A procession is expected to leave the airport at roughly 10:30 a.m en route to Enterprise and then north on Boll Weevil Circle (Highway 92) to Searcy Funeral Home at the intersection of Highway 167.

Everyone is invited to line the highways and streets as a way to show their support for Watson and his family as well as pay tribute to his bravery and patriotism.