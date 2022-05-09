HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Hancock County deputies are investigating after a body was found on Saturday, May 7 by workers who were monitoring a controlled burn in NASA’s Stennis Space Center buffer zone.

The Sun Herald reported the body was buried underneath tires that had been dumped in the area. Investigators said the body had been there for some time.

A medical examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine the identification of the victim. Hancock County Sheriff Ricky Adam said the victim was wearing red or maroon colored shirt and light blue jeans and white tennis shoes.

According to the sheriff, the case will likely turn into a homicide investigation.