COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. - Brian Lansing Martin is facing multiple capital murder charges for the shooting death of William Mealback Jr. and Sheffield Police Sgt. Nick Risner. The case against him has been bound over to a grand jury.

New 19's investigative team has been looking into the puzzling issue of how Martin was released from prison in 2016 only three years into his 10-year sentence for manslaughter.