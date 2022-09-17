MOSS POINT, Miss (WKRG) — A Moss Point K9 officer is a little safer thanks to a donation from a nonprofit group. According to a Facebook Post K9 officer Buddy recently received a donation of body armor from a group called Vested Interest.

The body armor is also embroidered with the words “In memory of K9 Exo.” Exo was a Pascagoula Police K9 killed in the line of duty earlier this year. Exo was shot by a suspect and died from his injuries in late June.

According to Moss Point Police, K9 Buddy’s vest was sponsored by Brian and Lisa King of Columbia, Connecticut. “Vested Interest in K9s” is a nonprofit providing body armor to police K9s nationwide.