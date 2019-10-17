Breaking News
UPDATE: Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney still missing, Birmingham Police confirms

Blue Bell releases Christmas Cookies ice cream

State / Regional

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WKRG) — Blue Bell is releasing Christmas cheer early this year with Christmas Cookies Ice Cream!  One of the most requested flavors returns to stores Thursday, Oct. 17.

Christmas Cookies is a combination of your favorite holiday cookies – chocolate chip, snickerdoodle and sugar – in a tasty sugar cookie ice cream with red sprinkles and a green icing swirl throughout. Christmas Cookies is a seasonal product and will be available for a limited time.

In addition to Christmas Cookies, Blue Bell also has Peppermint, Spiced Pumpkin Pecan and the newest flavor Salted Caramel Cookie available for the holidays.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG News APP for iOSDownload the WKRG News APP for Android

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOSDownload the WKRG Weather APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories