Birmingham police searching for missing 81-year-old woman

State / Regional

by: Drew Taylor

Posted: / Updated:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is requesting the public assist in locating a missing woman.

Irene Campbell, 81, of Birmingham was last seen Monday at 1208 43rd Street North. Campbell was seen wearing denim capri pants and a black shirt with a multi-color design. Campbell’s family reports that she suffers from dementia.

Anyone with information on Campbell’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the BPD at 205-297-8434. If you have additional information on this investigation, contact Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories