Birmingham PD responding to report of gunman at St. Vincent’s East

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is responding to a call of a gunman entering St. Vincent’s East Thursday afternoon.
According to BPD Sgt. Rod Mauldin, there have been no reports of shots fired.
No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.
