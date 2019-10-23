Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin makes plea for Cupcake’s return

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Latest on the kidnapping of 3-year-old Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney (all times local):



11 a.m.

Mayor Woodfin pleads for public to find Cupcake

After the Birmingham City Council meeting, Mayor Randall Woodfin addressed the public about the necessity of finding Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney.

Woodfin stated,

I spoke to a group of women this morning and truthfully what I share with them I share with you. To be a mother, to be an aunt, a grandmother, to be a niece, I can’t imagine that being my daughter. So it’s tough for Kamille’s mother and father. It’s tough for her grandparents, all of the who I have met. To see the look on their face, to see the hurt in their heart the genuine concern for where their grandchild is.

That family does not bear that alone. I think what I have seen in the last 9 days in Birmingham is the overwhelming grief and all of us being tuned in to Kamille’s whereabouts.

Collectively we’re all concerned about where she is. If you have any information call Birmingham Police Department, call CrimeStoppers.

Prayer goes out to Kamille’s family and her return, finding where she is. We need people or the person, whoever has the information, to please come forward.

Mayor Woodfin