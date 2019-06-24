Birmingham man killed in Bronx, police searching for person of interest

NEW YORK, N.Y (WIAT) — Police in the Bronx are looking for the man seen in a surveillance video (see video above). They say he could hold the answers to what happened to a Birmingham man who died in the Bronx over the weekend.

Forty-year-old Troy Scott grew up in the Bronx and police say Scott was in town for his sister’s baby shower. Unfortunately, Scott never made it to the shower because on Saturday morning around 1 p.m., he was involved in a fist fight while grabbing a pizza. Witnesses say Scott was involved in a fight that started inside and moved outside. It was outside that Scott was found in the street unconscious.

His family talked to a CBS New York reporter who described that moment they found out he was dead.

A family member, who wanted to remain anonymous, recalled, “My mother was calling him to see where he was. A police officer answer the phone. He said, ‘Hey are you his mother?’ She said, ‘What’s going on? That’s my son.’ He said, ‘Your son was involved in an incident and he didn’t make it.”

Scott leaves behind two children ages 18 and 13 as well as a large family.