JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Consumers are spending more at grocery stores for eggs and other staples.

The reason? It is due to a bird flu outbreak that is spreading across the country and it’s impacting egg prices here in Mississippi.

The H5N1 avian influenza bird flu outbreak and inflation is causing the cost of eggs to rise just ahead of Easter and Passover.

Health officials said bird flu viruses do not normally infect people, but there are those rare cases. Adding, the current risk to the general public is low.

At this time, only human infection with current H5N1 bird flu viruses has been reported, according to the CDC.