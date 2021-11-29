Bins let New Orleans oyster lovers give shells for reefs

FILE – In a Friday, Nov. 18, 2016, file photo, recycled oyster shells are seen in a gabion basket in Lake Athanasio, as part of a reef that was constructed in St. Bernard, La., Friday, Nov. 18, 2016. An environmental group that makes oyster reefs from shells collected at restaurants now has a new partner so anyone can contribute. (AP Photo/Janet McConnaughey, File)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — An environmental group that makes oyster reefs from shells collected at restaurants now has a new partner so anyone can contribute.

The Coalition to Restore Coastal Louisiana has created four reefs since it began the “Restaurants to Reefs” program in 2014.

A news release Friday says The Green Project now has purple bins where anyone can contribute empty oyster shells from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.

Another environmental recycler had been doing that.

But Glass Half Full had to pause that after Hurricane Ida hit in late August.